The Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs have faced off since 1892, which makes this game the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The ‘Dawgs beat the Tigers 27-20 Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here is the photo gallery from the game!

  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze before a college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • University of Georgia President Dr. Jere W. Morehead speaks with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before a college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reviews the field before a college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Georgia tight end Brock Bowers warms up before a college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Jarquez Hunter celebrates with Omari Kelly during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Dillon Bell runs the ball during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs the ball during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Rara Thomas catches a pass during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Rara Thomas runs after catching a pass during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Running back Daijun Edwards scores a touchdown during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Cornerback Jaylin Simpson celebrates after a pass breakup during the first half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Payton Thorne runs the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Running back Brian Battie runs the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Brock Bowers scores a touchdown during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Sedrick Vanm Pran readies to snap the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Carson Beck attempts to pass during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Gymnast Suni Lee watches the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Sunshine peeks behind the upper deck during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • RIvaldo Fairweather (13) runs the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Brock Bowers runs after catching a pass during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Defensive Back Malaki Starks runs back an interception during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Kirby Smart speaks to Hugh Freeze after a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • Brock Bowers, Kirby Smart and Carson Beck speak to Jenny Dell after a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
  • during the second half of a college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn, Ala. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...