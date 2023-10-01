The Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs have faced off since 1892, which makes this game the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The ‘Dawgs beat the Tigers 27-20 Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here is the photo gallery from the game!
