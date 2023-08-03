Here is a list of locations where you can pick-up copies of The Atlanta Voice.
|Capitol Towers
|830 Crew St, Atlanta, GA 30312
|Dunbar Center
|477 Windsor St, Atlanta, GA 30312
|T.H. Slater Elementary
|1320 Pryor Rd., Atlanta, GA 30312
|Pittsburgh Community Center
|950 Garibaldi St., Atlanta, GA 30312
|Wclk
|111 James P. Brawley, Atlanta, GA 30314
|Spelman Food Court
|350 Spelman Dr, Atlanta, GA 30314
|Tom Dick And Hanks
|191 Ralph David Abernathy, Atlanta, GA 30312
|Tassili’s Raw Reality Cafe
|1059 Ralph David Abernathy, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Yasin’s Fish And Chicken
|1080 Ralph David Abernathy, Atlanta, GA 30314
|The Slutty Vegan
|1542 Ralph David Abernathy, Atlanta, GA 30314
|Atlanta-Fulton West End Library
|525 Peeple St., Atlanta, GA 30314
|Washington Library
|1116 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30314
|Next Level Beauty
|2466 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Murden Barber Shop
|2464 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Grady Health/Otis Smith Building
|2500 Mlk Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310
|Buffalo Wing
|2636 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Yasin’s Fish And Chicken
|3541 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|The Gathering Spot
|384 Northyards Blvd. Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30313
|Dogwood Branch Library
|1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30313
|Happy Wings
|2760 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30318
|Petro Truck Stop
|3181 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30318
|Harriette Darnell Center
|677 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331
|Mount Calvary Baptist Church
|17 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331
|Quality Living Services
|4001 Danforth Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331
|Southwest Regional Library
|3665 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331
|Beautiful Restaurant
|2260 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331
|China Cafeteria
|609 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30310
|Andrew Young Ymca
|2220 Campbellton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Mount Carmel Baptist Church
|2735 Campbellton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Alex Package Store
|2986 Campbellton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Medu Bookstore
|Greenbriar Mall, Atlanta, GA 30311
|William Walker Recreation Center
|2405 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Dtlr
|3614 Marketplace Blvd, East Point, GA 30344
|Jj Rib Shack
|2969 Campbellton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Louise Watley Library
|1463 Pryor Rd, Atlanta, GA 30315
|Mechansville Libray
|400 Formwalt St., Atlanta, GA 30312
|Adamsville Library
|3424 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Coin Laundry
|2734 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Barber Shop
|2734 Mlk Jr. Dr, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Kids R Us Daycare
|1224 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331
|Ben Hill Package Store
|3709 Campbellton Rd Sw, Atlanta, GA 30331
|County Line Bottle Stop
|4520 Camplbellton Rd Sw, Atlanta, GA 30331
|Russell Innovation Center
|504 Fair Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
|The Zen Bar
|553 Joseph Lowery Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Local Green Atlanta
|19 Joseph Lowery Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310
|West End Print Shop
|964 Ralph David Abernathy, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Magic Touch Barber Shop
|965 Ralph David Aberthany, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Healthy Market Juice Bar
|878 Ralph David Aberthany, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Soul Vegetarian
|879 Ralph David Aberthany, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Royal Crown Barber Shop
|879 Ralph David Aberthany, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Iam Afrocentric
|576 Lee St, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Caribbean Delight
|576 Lee St, Atlanta, GA 30310
|West End Nails
|576 Lee St, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Caribbean Restaurant
|620 Evans St, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Rattins Seafood
|4485 Campbellton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Atlanta Cleaners Ponders
|4473 Campbellton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
|Coin Laundry
|3881 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032
|Chelsea’s Bakery
|3423 Covington Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Midway Market
|3705 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032
|Covington Branch Library
|3500 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032
|This Is It! Bar-B-Que
|4065 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Wing Mania
|1141 Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Shell
|3152 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30317
|Kwick Stop
|3319 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Tropical Breeze Laundry
|3855 Belvedere Park Ln, Decatur, GA 30032
|Value Village
|3435 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Hal’s Package
|1223 Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Dollar Saver
|3265 Glenwood Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Scott Candler Library
|1917 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032
|Shell
|2075 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032
|Big Bear
|South Dekalb Mall, Decatur, GA 30034
|Food Mart
|3542 Flat Shoals Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
|Ken & Chris Package
|2754 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
|Chevron
|2724 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
|Bp
|2722 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
|Big Man Package
|2594 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
|Gene’s Package
|2538 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
|Stop-N-Stop
|3125 Glenwood Dr., Decatur, GA 30316
|Dream Wings
|2315 Glenwood Dr, Decatur, GA 30316
|Citgo
|2315 Glenwood Dr, Decatur, GA 30316
|Sevananda Natural Foods
|467 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30307
|Citi Wine And Spirits
|223 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Buddy Food Mart
|1181 Mcpherson, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Jj Country Cooking
|1127 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Spin Cycle Coin Laundry
|1175 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Piggly Wiggly
|1257 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Bp
|1401 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Citgo
|1278a Custer Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|Shell
|2560 Flat Shoals Rd, Decatur, GA 30316
|Marathon
|2588 Gresham Rd, Decatur, GA 30032
|Texaco
|2510 Gresham Rd, Decatur, GA 30032
|Gresham Branch Library
|2418 Gresham Rd., Decatur, GA 30032
|Bico Supermarket
|3354 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30032
|Branan Towers
|1200 Glenwood, Atlanta, GA 30316
|East Atlanta Library
|400 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316
|New Birth Church
|6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038
|Evans mill Laundry
|2920 Evans Mill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058
|Citgo
|2900 Evans Mill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058
|Roberts Soul Food
|2810 Evans Mill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058
|Fireside Resturant
|7047 Covington Hwy, Lithonia, GA 30058
|China Panda
|6746 Covington Hwy, Lithonia, GA 30058
|coin laundry
|971 N. Hairston, Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Buffalo China
|414 N. Hairston Rd., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Happy’s Package
|4463 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Texaco
|4513 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Shell
|4635 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Wade Walker YMCA
|5605 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mtn, GA 30088
|Buddy’s Food Mart
|801 Main St., Stone Mtn., GA 30087
|Gilly Brew Bar
|5329 Mimosa Dr, Stone Mtn., GA 30083
|C&D Package
|6098 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|BP
|5664 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Texaco
|5248 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|King Seafood
|5068 Memoiral Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Starship Enterprise
|4872 Memorial Dr, Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|FiFi’s Package
|4848 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Wing & Philly
|4594 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Wing House
|4065 Memorial Dr, Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Hal’s package
|4689 memorial dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Check Cashed
|4735 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Pizza Walley
|4763 Memorial dr. S, Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|wingmaster
|4853 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Royal Carribean Baker
|4859 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Citgo
|5295 Memoiral Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Big John
|5345 Memorail Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Exxon
|6007 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Texaco
|6201 Memorial Dr., Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Food mart discount
|414 N. Hairston, Stone Mtn, GA 30083
|Lou Walker
|2538 Panola Rd, Lithonia, GA 30083
|Wings and Seafood
|1217 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Metropolitian Library
|1332 Metropolitan Pkway, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Atlanta MetroCollege Library -Building 600
|1630 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Value Village
|1899 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Larry’s Quik Shop
|2717 Sylvan Rd., East Point, GA 30315
|Iklas Fish Restaurant
|871 Cleveland Ave., Atlanta, GA 30315
|Chevron
|890 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30315
|Chevron
|757 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30315
|Piggly Wiggly
|250 cleveland ave, Atlanta, GA 30315
|American Wings and Seafood
|387-1 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30315
|Old South Package
|365 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30315
|Chevron Food Mart
|221 Cleveland Ave., Atlanta, GA 30315
|East Point Library
|2757 Main St., East Point, GA 30344
|East Point Customer Care Dept.
|2791 East Point St., East Point, GA 30344
|First Baptist Church
|2813 E. Point St., East Point, GA 30344
|H.J.C. Bowen Senior Facility
|2885 Church St., East Point, GA 30344
|Thumbs Up Restaurant
|1617 White St. Across St from East Point Train, East Point, GA 30344
|Oz Pizza
|2805 Main St., East Point, GA 30344
|Citizen Trust Bank
|2840 East Point St., east point, GA 30344
|College Park city hall
|3667 Main St., East Point, GA 30344
|Best Rates Check Cashing
|4881 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349
|Yasin’s homestyle seafood
|5340 Old National Hwy, College park, GA 30349
|Legacy
|460 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303
|Wheat Street Tower
|375 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312
|Starship Enterprise
|5370 Old National Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30349
|Gias organic
|3123 Main Street, College park, GA 30344
|Express coin laundry
|757 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30315
|Atlanta public transportation
|1775 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30310
|Jamarica Restaurant
|4881 Old National Hwy, College park, GA 30349
|Cleveland Ave Branch
|47 Cleveland Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30135
|Old South Walters
|394 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30135
|Washington Road Seafood
|1881 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344
|Express Coin Laundry
|820 Cleveland Ave., Atlanta, GA 30344