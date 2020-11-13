Disney’s Tracey Powell Partners with Kelly Rowland to Encourage Minority Students To Dream Big
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Disney Dreamers Academy (DDA) was designed to give students the tools to take their dreams to a new level. With 100 students in attendance, this 4-day event allows students to interact with Disney…
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her…
Peachtree & Pine: The Atlanta Shelterless Project is a multi-media compilation combining hard statistics and compelling cinematography to tell the story of shelterless-ness in the city of Atlanta, GA.
Watch all four episodes here.