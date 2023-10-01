AUBURN, Ala. — Kirby Smart told everyone throughout the week that his team would be tested for the first time when they go on the road and face the Auburn Tigers. As the sun set at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the ‘Dawgs improve to 5-0 after winning 27-20 Saturday afternoon.

“Yeah, a lot of credit goes to Auburn and their atmosphere,” Smart told reporters after the game. “I told the television stations afterwards it’s an incredible atmosphere every time we come here to play. They got one of the most loyal fanbases there is. I got a lot of respect for Hugh (Freeze), the job he has done and a great atmosphere to play in.

Obviously, we did not play our best game today, but we are a very resilient team. Proud of the way we competed, and we got to continue to get better. That is the most important thing for our team. So lot of things we did wrong, lot of things we did well. We aren’t going to get to where we want to go if we don’t get better, and that is the biggest thing.”

Carson Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 313 yards and had one touchdown pass. That touchdown pass went to Brock Bowers who had an outstanding afternoon. The tight end had eight receptions for 157 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Beck admitted to reporters he did not play his best game, although he is happy with the victory.

“It feels good,” Beck said. “I would say I am confident. I am confident in our offense. We are going to continue to improve. We are going to go in tomorrow, look back and watch the film. Then go in on Monday and start prepping.”

Malaki Starks, a sophomore safety from Jefferson, sealed the game by intercepting a pass by Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne on 4th down and 9 with 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I think Carson [Beck] is really stepping up his game,” Starks said of Beck’s performance today. “A lot of people were down on him at first but one thing about this team is we never doubted anything about him. He can go out and do whatever he wants as long as he puts his mind to it.”

The Georgia Bulldogs will return home to face the Kentucky Wildcats next Saturday night. Kentucky defeated the Florida Gators 33-14 Saturday afternoon.