After years of an abbreviated and even no Clark Atlanta homecoming to celebrate, the annual fellowship has returned in full swing. Monday, October 10, the first festivities to kick off this upcoming weekend was the Clark Atlanta and Athletes Foot/NIKE launch party.

Nike is expanding its HBCU university pack with a collaboration with CAU Athletics with The Nike Dunk Low, which pays its respects to Clark Atlanta University by sporting the school’s classic white, black, and red colors.

“Whenever an iconic brand like Athletes Foot and Nike have an event highlighting HBCUs it will always be an exciting event,” said Coach Alane Hickman of the Clark Atlanta Cheer Squad.

“This is something new and fresh and I am glad Clark Atlanta and us are getting this exposure. For years, I have heard about the homecoming experience and I am happy to be a part of it,” said Asia Johnson, a freshmen cheerleader for Clark Atlanta University.

The event located at Best End Brewing, ten minutes down the road from the Atlanta University Center, included an alumni panel, but the highlight of the night was the reveal of the donation that Athlete’s Foot made to the CAU basketball program consisting of ten thousand dollars.

“Celebrate HBCUs. They are finally getting a light shined on them and we will continue to shine a light on them. We wanted to give back to the students and have them network with alumni who are succeeding in their respective fields,” said Darius Billings, head of marketing for Athletes Foot.

This upcoming CAU weekend is sure to be exciting with many memories to be made. After an unexpected pandemic keeping friends and families at home, as well as stopping newcomers to the festivities away, this return to form will be welcomed.