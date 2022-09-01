

It’s football season in the Atlanta University Center again and the Clark Atlanta Panthers and Morehouse College Maroon Tigers each will play four games next month.

Clark Atlanta will open the season September 3 with a road game in Jacksonville at Edward Waters University, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. Morehouse will host their home opener against the University of West Alabama at 6 p.m.

On the following Saturday, Sept. 10, the Panthers will get their first opportunity of the season to play in front of the home crowd when Erskine College comes to CAU Panther Stadium. The Maroon Tigers will host the University of West Georgia, a perennial powerhouse Division II program. The game will be one of two big early season tests for Morehouse. The Maroon Tigers will travel to New Jersey to play the Howard University Bison in the HBCU NY Football Classic at MetLife Stadium.

The Panthers will open SIAC play at Lane College, Sept. 17.

The last Saturday of the month will have both Clark Atlanta and Morehouse at home. The Maroon Tigers will open SIAC play at 2 p.m. against Savannah State University. The Panthers will play at 6 p.m. when they host Albany State University.

Both Clark and Morehouse are returning a number of key upperclassmen starters. The Panthers will feature a pair of senior defensive backs in Terrance Harris and Jeramie Tate, junior quarterback Elijah Odom and senior tight end Felix Jones.

Morehouse senior defensive backs Marques Gibson and Dadrian Lyman are back, as well as junior defensive end Tyler Hunter.

The Maroon Tigers are also welcoming junior college transfer quarterback Derrach West from Long Beach Community College.