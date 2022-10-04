It all came down to a two-point conversion.

The Clark Atlanta Panthers won the coin toss in overtime and elected to go on defense first. The visiting Tuskegee University Golden Tigers struck first with a touchdown pass to Ogletree.

Back and forth the two teams went as the Panthers answered with a quarterback keeper into the in zone from Brown. The extra point was good, which made the score 37-37 going into second overtime.

The Panthers opened the second overtime with a quarterback keeper touchdown from Brown. The Panthers were forced to go for the two-point conversion, but they did not convert.

The Golden Tigers answered with a touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Corey Petty. The Golden Tigers were forced to go for the two-point conversion.

The Golden Tigers substituted their junior quarterback Bryson Williams before the conversion attempt. Williams executed a quarterback keeper into the in zone to seal the win for Tuskegee.

Tuskegee University (3-2 overall) defeated Clark Atlanta University (1-4 overall) 45-43 Saturday afternoon. The loss is the Panthers fourth straight of the season and third straight at Panther Stadium. However, this was the highest scoring game for the Panthers after not scoring any points in the 35-0 loss to Albany State the previous week.

Allen University (0-4) will host Clark Atlanta University in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, October 8.

Early in the first quarter, the Golden Tigers managed a touchdown from junior quarterback Malik Davis on a quarterback keeper.

After the touchdown the Golden Tigers defense stopped the Panthers offense despite a deep pass from quarterback Stephan Brown to sophomore Darren Stephens to put the Panthers in good field position.

Later, a punt return by Panthers freshman wide receiver Alvin Jones put the Panthers into good field position on the Golden Tigers 15-yard line. The Panthers did not capitalize, and the Golden Tigers held them to a field goal.

The Panthers defense held the Golden Tigers to a field goal as well on their next offensive drive, which made the score 10-3.

The Panthers opened the second quarter with a touchdown after a one-handed reception by Panthers graduate student wide receiver Devon Mccoy got the Panthers in the red zone. A touchdown pass from Brown was received. The Panthers two-point conversion attempt was no good, which made the score 10-9.

Towards the end of the quarter, the Panthers defense held the Golden Tigers offense to a field goal. The halftime score was 13-9.

The Panthers opened the second half with a quarterback keeper touchdown from Brown. The extra point was good, and the Panthers took the lead making the score 16-13.

The Panther defense forced a fumble on the Golden Tigers next offensive drive. Senior defensive lineman Rodney Lewis recovered the fumble and returned it to the Golden Tigers 1 yard line before being tackled.

The Panthers had first and goal, but a delay of game penalty pushed the Panthers back to Tuskegee’s 6-yard line. The Panthers still managed a touchdown when a touchdown pass intended for sophomore running back Daquan Kincy was tipped in the in zone and caught by Mccoy. The extra point was good, which made the score 23-13.

The Golden Tigers answered with a touchdown after a series of runs from senior running back Taurean Taylor and redshirt senior Donte Edwards.

Taylor’s rush into the in zone capped the drive. The extra point was good, which made the score 23-20.

The Panthers opened the fourth quarter with a quarterback keeper touchdown from Brown. The extra point was good.

The Golden Tigers answered with a touchdown run from Edwards. The extra point was good, which made the score 30-27.

The Golden Tigers offense were down to their last play on fourth down. However, a first down pass from quarterback Davis to junior wide receiver Jordan Ogletree kept the Gold Tigers alive. The Golden Tigers continued to march down field into the red zone and on the Panthers 1 yard line.

A false start penalty on The Golden Tigers moved them back to the Panthers 6-yard line. The Panther defense held the Golden Tigers to a field goal after a big stop in the back field by sophomore defensive back Camron Ivey.

The Golden Tigers tied the game with their field goal. There were eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers did not score on their last drive.

Tuskegee University will play Morehouse College in the 86th Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Saturday, Oct. 8.