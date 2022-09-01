The 16th MEAC | SWAC Challenge was marred by lightning delays. However, it didn’t stop Eddie Robinson, Jr. as his Alabama State Hornets defeated the Bison of Howard University 23-13.

The start of the game was delayed by 90 minutes at the start and weather delays occurred late in the first and fourth quarters, including in the final minutes. The game was eventually called after 1:00 AM Sunday morning.

The key to victory was the productive running attack for Alabama State. With 115 rushing yards, the Hornets were able to control the pace of the game.

The photos are provided by Itoro Umontuen.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair takes in the action at the 2022 MEAC | SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

