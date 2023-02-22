Snyder, 56, was 372-264 as Utah’s coach from 2014-22. He guided the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances before he stepped aside after last season.



Snyder was an assistant coach with the Hawks during the 2013-14 season.



“It’s been on my radar, honestly, for probably the last month or so,” Fields admitted when it crossed his mind to make the change at head coach. “Never want to put too much stock into any one or two particular games. But, you know, Charlotte, and Charlotte and the Knicks game were definitely strong indicators for me, just getting a sense of our players. And, you know, it’s something that I wanted to make sure to wait till yesterday to do it. I don’t want to have any distractions with people while they’re on break. And I also wanted to make sure that I did this face to face with Nate. And that was the time that we were going to be able to chat was yesterday.”



Additionally, the Hawks are expected to review the qualifications of these head coaching candidates: Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, G League South Bay Lakers Head Coach Miles Simon.

Fields did not discuss other candidates for the head coach position due to tampering rules.





After the All-Star Break, the Hawks have three games remaining against Washington and two games each against Boston, Brooklyn, Cleveland and Miami. In addition to games against Chicago, Golden State, Memphis, Minnesota plus the home finale against Philadelphia, Fields says he’s empowered the remaining coaches to do whatever they need to do to ensure this team makes the playoffs.



“And our objectives haven’t changed. And I’ve communicated that with everyone that our goal is to be a playoff team,” Fields continued. “Now, that is something we go about that I expect everyone to give it their all and absolutely put their best foot forward. And I’ve told our coaches that you’re empowered to do what you need to do to win ball games. However, I can be supportive during this process. But the mandate is very clear.”



The winners of the play-in tournament will likely face either the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks, two teams that are the favorites in the East.