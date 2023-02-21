The Atlanta Hawks have parted company with head coach Nate McMillan. Currently, the Hawks are 29-30 at the All-Star break and eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Joe Prunty will be the Hawks head coach on an interim basis, according the team.

“I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks. He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day,” said Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields. “Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way.”

The Hawks are expected to review the qualifications of these head coaching candidates: Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, G League South Bay Lakers Head Coach Miles Simon and former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

In three years, McMillan won 99 games and lost 80. McMillan was named the Hawks interim head coach during the 2020-2021 season after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. McMillan would immediately guide Atlanta to an eight-game winning streak, ultimately finishing 27-11 in the regular season. The Hawks eventually would lose to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

On July 6th, 2021 McMillan agreed in principle on a four-year contract to become the Hawks’ permanent head coach.

In that season, McMillan became the third coach in the last 40 years to lead his team to the Conference Finals after taking over in-season (Pat Riley twice, ’82 Lakers and ’06 Heat; Tyronn Lue, ’16 Cavaliers).