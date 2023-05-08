Grady Health System announced in a Tuesday press release that the network has signed commercial leases based in south and central Fulton County to develop two outpatient centers intended to satiate Atlanta’s impending health care accessibility crisis.

The new facilities, which will be located off of Cascade Road in south Atlanta, and inside the approximately 440,000-square-foot mixed-use development Lee + White in the city’s West End neighborhood, will offer a variety of primary and specialty care treatments, bringing Grady’s total number of outpatient centers operating across metro Atlanta to eight.

“We have listened to our community and paid close attention to the areas that need more health services. We conducted research and identified these neighborhoods that have seen significant population growth but have historically lacked access to primary and specialty care,” said CEO and president of Grady Health System, John Haupert, in a press release announcing the plans for construction. “We are excited to continue partnering with other community providers and our county partners to serve patients by meeting them where they are to improve their health and well-being.”

The outpatient center along Cascade Road will occupy approximately 10,000 square feet and sits in front of the Kroger-anchored Cascade Corners shopping strip located off of I-285.

The Lee + White outpatient center will take up approximately 16,000 square feet in the development’s Building 1000, one of 11 buildings on the 23-acre warehouse site.

“With Grady occupying Building 1000, we are getting closer to Lee + White becoming a one-stop-shop for all dining, shopping, entertainment and practical service needs,” said Jeff Small, CEO of the real estate investment company sharing ownership of Lee + White, MDH Partners. “Over the past few years, we’ve all experienced just how important health and wellness can be. Grady’s neighborhood centers at both Lee + White and Cascade Road will serve as a necessary resource with easily accessible health care for the community.”

As the largest medical health system in metro Atlanta and one of the largest in the country, government leadership turned to Grady to compensate for the loss of medical resources following the closure of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center locations in downtown and East Point at the end of last year. The state granted Grady Health System approximately $130 million worth of American Rescue Plan funding to expand the capacity of the network’s largest medical facility, Grady Memorial Hospital.

Grady also announced the opening of Correll Pavilion in a press release from last March, a 10-story facility adjacent to Grady Memorial allowing the hospital to expand its clinical and operating room capacities by 45% and 25%, respectively.

According to Grady’s press release, both the Cascade and Lee + White facilities will be equipped to offer a variety of medical resources and services to patients, including cardiology, mammography, x-ray services and pharmacies, in order to prevent west and south Atlanta residents from traveling long distances to receive medical care.

Both locations will be accessible via major U.S. interstates. The Lee + White development is also located within walking distance from the West End MARTA station.

The Cascade Road location is expected to open this July, while the Lee + White location is prompted to open at the end of the year.

.