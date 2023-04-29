Atlanta United forward Machop Chop checked another thing off his to-do list when he earned his first start of the season Saturday in Nashville. In the absence of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who scored has scored five goals in seven matches (five starts) this season, Chol got the start up front for Atlanta United, who led the eastern Conference in goals scored (18) coming into the week.

This start comes two weeks after Chol scored his first career goal in Toronto April 15. During Saturday’s match in Nashville Chol got an opportunity to add to his scoring tally early in the second half off a pass from teammate Caleb Wiley. He was subbed off for Miguel Berry in the 59th minute.

Chol, a homegrown product, has played in five games this season. He started four games for Atlanta United in 2021 and played in a career high nine matches and 426 minutes. Chol did not register a start during the 2022 season.

Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada takes a shot on goal during a Major League Soccer match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

What’s next:

United returns to the pitch Saturday, May 6 in Miami. Former Major League Soccer most valuable player and MLS Cup Most Valuable Player Josef Martinez will face his former team at DRV PNK Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.