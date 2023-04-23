Atlanta United remain without a loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season after defeating with the Chicago Fire 2-1 Sunday afternoon. An own-goal off a corner kick in extra time secured United’s fifth victory of the season. Through five home games this season United (5-3-1 overall) has used their home turf to make it clear to the rest of the Eastern Conference that the road to MLS Cup 2023 will have to run through downtown Atlanta.

Following the match Chicago Fire manager Ezra Hendrickson said of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, “With the crowd and the atmosphere they have here it’s a difficult place to play.”

Securing a victory today was all the more important since United will not be back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium until Saturday, May 13 when they host Charlotte FC. United will be in Georgia this coming week, but instead of Atlanta, they will be in Kennesaw at Fifth Third Bank Stadium to face Memphis 901 FC in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m.).

“Don’t jinx it”

Having the team play so well at home this season has United manager Gonzalo Pineda in a playful mood or sorts. When asked what it means to not have lost at home this season he responded, “Don’t jinx it, don’t jinx it.”

“When [teams] come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium they have to be ready for a battle,” he said. “This stadium, the fans are very loud and they bring energy to the field. The players give energy back to the fans.”

Atlanta-based rap group Earthgang poses for a photo during a Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

A pair of Major League Soccer matches will fill the space in between Sunday and the next time United is playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Untied is scheduled to play in Nashville Saturday, April 29 and in Miami a week later on Saturday, May 6.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his fifth goal of the season early in the match. Brooks Lennon chased down a long pass and found Giakoumakis in front of the Chicago net to put United ahead 1-0. The Greek forward has scored five goals in seven matches this season. He nearly scored another on a header in the 53rd minute before subbing out of the match in the 57th minute.

Atlanta United’s top scorer last season, Josef Martinez, now with Miami FC, led the team with nine goals for the entire 2022 campaign. United might have at least two players score nine goals this season. Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada has scored four goals (with five assist) in seven matches this season.

The people’s champion

Sunday’s attendance was 43,335 with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Boston Celtics in a playoff game next door at State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Braves hosting defending World Series champion Houston over the weekend.

The Atlanta United Starting XI poses for a team photo before a Major League Soccer match against Chicago Fire on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)