Major League Soccer (MLS) striker and former MLS Most Valuable Player Josef Martinez will be on the field with Atlanta United again Saturday, May 6 in Miami. This time however it will be as a member of Inter Miami CF.

Martinez, the first MLS player to win All Star Game MVP, regular season MVP and MLS Cup MVP in the same season (2018) was released by the only club he has known in the United States last week. In a statement from the team, Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said, “Josef has played a pivotal role in Atlanta United’s history, scoring memorable goals and hoisting multiple trophies for moments that will forever live with our supporters. He was a foundational piece who was responsible for helping build our brand into what it is today.”

Atlanta United has led MLS in overall attendance for several consecutive seasons. Martinez’s stellar play in helping lead the club to its first and only MLS Cup in 2018 was a big reason. He managed to score 35 goals that season, breaking the league’s combined scoring record in the process. Martinez is one of just seven players in league history to have three consecutive seasons of 15-plus goals.

“Since his arrival in 2017, Josef Martinez has poured his heart and soul into Atlanta United,” said Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a statement. “I’m grateful for the time we’ve had with him, and I know I speak for all the dedicated 17s when I say ‘thank you Josef’ He is a cherished member of our Atlanta United family.”

Joining Martinez upfront

Inter Miami recently exercised the team’s permanent transfer option for Premier League forward Leonardo Campana. The Ecuadorian national and former Wolverhampton forward is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.

Atlanta United will host Inter Miami Saturday, Sept. 16 (7:30 pm).