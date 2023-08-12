Fifteen minutes into the first night of the “Renaissance World Tour” stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter quickly found out the city of Atlanta was ready for her! Yes, the BeyHive here in Atlanta (plus members throughout the southeastern U.S. and around the world) have prepared for this night for about six months. Yes, she has performed in twenty-six cities prior to Atlanta and sure, snippets of each concert can be pieced together on social media.

But, as the lights dimmed and the opening animations played on the screen and the clouds slowly revealed a portrait of Beyoncé, the crowd was agape with awe when the 32-time GRAMMY winner said, “Atlanta, Georgia… I love you!”

Phones were out and everyone stood while Beyoncé performed “Flaws and All,” while wearing a number by Guarav Gupta, and was styled by the great Shiona Turini. While we’re here, her makeup artist was Rokael Lizama. Her hair was styled by Neal Farinah, and her jewelry is from Tiffany & Co. Lastly, Bey stepped on stage wearing shoes by Christian Louboutin.

“Flaws and All” was the opening salvo into what would be a 150 minute visual masterpiece. It must be noted, we won because the crowd was able to mute themselves while Bey performed “ENERGY.” That will be something the next two shows must live up to.

Throughout the show, Beyoncé performed songs from “Renaissance,” as expected. During the show, Bey weaved in her classics such as “Formation,” “Before I Let Go,” and various vamps which included her past hits like “Freakum Dress” from her 2006 album, “B’Day.”

Additionally, the crowd was able to sing the runs that Bey would normally perform during “Love on Top.” That was a moment.

Bey took fans on her voyage to find a source to charge her inner being… assembly line frequency as she tapped her MPC, she also tweaked her show to include shoutouts to Grace Jones, a tribute to the late, great Tina Turner, Madonna, “Jilly from Philly” aka Jill Scott, and many others.

Anytime a concert’s tour stops in Atlanta, there are subtle differences compared to any other tour stop. Yes, Bey performed in Nashville, Charlotte, and will later perform in Tampa, Miami and New Orleans. But an Atlanta tour stop has extra energy because our city embraces a star unlike anyone else. An Atlanta tour stop also means a visit to undoubtedly the most unapologetically Black city in America.

Plus, an Atlanta tour stop is star-studded. Usher and Jay Z were the most notable guests, which included Kandi Burruss, Ms. Tina Lawson, Kenya Moore, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

An Atlanta tour stop will also mean concert-goers, as we like to say, “put that **** on!” Some fans spent thousands on their outfits while others chose to display their creativity in an attempt to pay the appropriate amount of homage to their favorite singer. In this case, the capacity crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium wore everything from the cowboy hats, silver pants, shorts, even chaps!

A highlight of the show was seeing Amari Marshall take the stage as she danced with Blue Ivy Carter. Marshall took time away from the tour as she mourned the loss of her big brother, Andre, during the European leg of “Renaissance.” Amari is a choreographer that has previously worked with Ciara and Madonna, and she has taken Blue Ivy under her wing.

Another notable highlight of the show that got everyone up was the vogue ballroom interlude which featured Honey Balenciaga, as she took the stage for her solo. The crowd was on their feet cheering because like I said earlier, Atlanta is a top three tour stop for anyone and everyone hoped Honey Balenciaga would be accounted for!

According to Billboard, Beyoncé’s European leg of her tour sold more than one million tickets and grossed $151.4 million. Additionally, according to Forbes, “Renaissance” could gross between $275 million and $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends on October 1st in Kansas City. Those estimates are based on a median ticket price of $700 per ticket. That does not include ticket sales on the secondary markets.

Yes, $2.4 billion!

The fact is this: fans value the live event experience! The last time Beyoncé performed in Atlanta was in 2018 when the “On The Run” tour stopped at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Her last solo tour was in 2016 when she famously asked the ladies to “get in formation.”

The next two nights will be worth it! Beyoncé said it herself:

“I’m one of one. I’m number one. I’m the only one.”