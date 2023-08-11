This is a test of the BeyHive Broadcasting System! Well actually, Beyoncé is in Atlanta as the “Renaissance World Tour” plays three nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This is the first time the 32-time GRAMMY winner will perform in Atlanta since the “On The Run Tour” stopped here in 2018. Here is a rundown of the info needed to have a great experience!

Parking lots open at 1:00 PM.

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

There will be no tickets sold at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium box office, only on Ticketmaster. Additionally, there will be no ticket upgrade options throughout the weekend.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM.

After the 2.5 hour show, ordering ride share will be extremely difficult due to thousands of people ordering rides at the same time. Also, expect surge pricing to be in effect.

MARTA recommends concertgoers who take the train buy their merch before the show and leave the stadium immediately after for ease traveling out of Mercedes-Benz or Vine City stations.

MARTA will offer bus shuttles from Vine City to West End stations for those heading south after the show.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect. What is that?

Bags must be CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Bags cannot be tinted with color or include oversized content that prevents visibility into the clear bag. Only non-clear bags that are smaller than 4.5” x 6.5” will be permitted into the stadium.

Lastly, when Beyoncé performs “ENERGY,” please MUTE yourselves!