There was a time in her life when Trinity Ross was struggling with her skin, which was both acne-prone and sensitive. She often tried different skincare regimens; most either further irritated her skin, or failed to give her the results she sought.

Ross decided she needed a plant-based approach, and completed the necessary research to make her own products. In 2018, she founded Trinity’s Organics, a company that makes and sells organic soaps, moisturizers and more.

“I remember back when I wouldn’t even go to the grocery store without makeup on because I was so insecure without it,” Ross said. “So, I was like, ‘Of course, I have to sell this to other young women and men as well.’ I started doing research on why plants are a better alternative, not only for our bodies and health, but also for the planet. I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my business [while] simultaneously helping the people for their health as well as our planet.”

With the guidance of a mentor, Ross has been able to scale her business over the years. Customers can buy her products either online or in her store at the New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest.

Ross credits her mentor with teaching her the backend of running a business properly and with helping her get a storefront.

“[My mentor] knew of the New Black Wall Street Market, [and] the development of it – he’s actually the director of it,” Ross said. “And he’s been helping me with my business for a long, long time. For years we’ve known each other, so he’s known me since I was in high school.”

Last month, Ross received a $10,000 grant from Fiserv as a part of their Back2Business campaign. In 2020, the fintech company committed $50 million to minority-owned businesses in America and the United Kingdom, and provided coaching services and the necessary technology to help their businesses thrive.

Trinity Ross receiving the $10,000 grant from Leslie Pearce. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chase Wallace, Fiserv Director of Communications)

“[2020] was when we had the pandemic take hold,” Fiserv Vice President of Sales Leslie Pearce said. “We knew that 40% of Black and minority-owned businesses were targeted to go out of business. And so we really wanted to focus our efforts to stop that from being a fact.

“Back2Business was really focused from our perspective, as we were investing $50 million back into the community. And it’s important to note that what we did not want this to be was just an exercise in check writing. That’s why we had a very methodical, purposeful approach to how we decided who we’re going to give the grants to because the $10,000 is meaningful, but we also wanted these businesses to survive.”

In the past two years, Fiserv has given out over 1,400 grants of $10,000 to small business owners. For founders like Ross, the money makes a significant difference. She plans to use the money she received to improve marketing strategies and increase her inventory.

As her business continues to grow, Ross plans to create hand-made, organic skincare products for people with serious skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

“I want my business to have so much financial abundance to the point where I can give back to my community as well. Ultimately, I just want to be able to be a source for people with skin concerns.”