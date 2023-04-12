This morning, the Atlanta Falcons announced the launch of the HBCU Fellows Program. A paid eight-week in-season program, the HBCU Fellows Program aims to offer marketable skills, career development and networking opportunities, among other business skills, to sophomores, juniors and seniors in the Atlanta University Center (AUC), Atlanta’s Historically Black College and University hub.

The program is presented by Wells Fargo and will offer Fellows the opportunity to receive hands-on work experience across the AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) network of businesses, specifically the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The opportunities will range from brand marketing, content production, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and community engagement. The job experience also includes sports technology.

The program will run from September through November and Fellows will work on site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or in Flowery Branch at the Ticketmaster Studios, the Falcons new training facility. Each Fellow will work up to 15 hours per week.

AMBSE employs hundreds of people and thousands if you include game day staffers and security staff for Falcons and Atlanta United games/matches.

AMBSE and Wells Fargo executives and associates will also be available to mentor the Fellows, according to a release by both companies.

The Fellows Program was created to level the playing field for HBCU students with interests in the sports and entertainment field. With Atlanta preparing to host the World Cup in 2026, the college football national championship game in 2024, and English Premier League soccer this summer, there isn’t a better time to begin training students from Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College than right now.

“The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo are dedicated to leveling the playing field for HBCU students interested in careers within sports and entertainment,” said Latonda Henderson, AMBSE’s chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

Henderson added that the program aims to “make a real impact in the lives of these young men and women.”