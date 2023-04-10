The Black Sports Business Symposium returns to Atlanta this week, bringing some of the biggest names in professional sports management to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons.

Kicking off this Thursday and wrapping up Saturday, April 15th, this year’s symposium will feature workshops, panel discussions and lectures intended to give Black professionals chances to network and learn from leaders in the fields of communication, management, marketing and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Notable speakers this year include sports broadcaster and philanthropist Maria Taylor, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and University of South Carolina’s head women’s basketball coach and multi-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley.

The Black Sports Business Symposium was created in 2022 as a way to diversify the sports business industry, fostering an environment that is inclusive and open to Black business professionals from an array of backgrounds. Leaders from professional football, baseball and soccer teams are slated to attend and participate this year, as well as select coaches and current and former players.

Arthur Blank of AMB Sports and Entertainment is partnering with the symposium for the second consecutive year, and will personally allocate funds to allow 100 university students to attend this year’s program, a gesture that the entrepreneur is carrying over from last year.

Gregory Gibson, Jr., CEO of the symposium, said the three-day event creates opportunities for students and young professionals to break into the sports business industry, which, in turn, incites change across the industry as a whole.

“We are excited that Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains the home for the Black Sports Business Symposium. The commitment of Arthur Blank and AMBSE was vital for such an industry-shifting event and continues to be foundational in the support of Black students and professionals seeking an opportunity to break into and or grow within sports,” Gibson said. “The impact felt in 2022 continues to reverberate within the industry and 2023’s event will be even more powerful.”

To learn more about the symposium, visit the event’s official website at www.blacksportsbiz.com.

