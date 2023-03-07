Joyner, a native of Atlanta, has been promoted to vice president of marketing for the Atlanta Falcons. Photo courtesy of AMBSE

AMB Sports and Entertainment, the brand behind the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and many sporting and entertainment events held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, announced the promotions of a number of the company’s employees. Among those promoted were AMBSE vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Latonda Henderson and Shannon Joyner, senior director of marketing for the Atlanta Falcons.

Both were described by AMBSE CEO Rich McKay in a release as having “earned the trust and respect of our senior leadership team through their exceptional work and living our core values”

Henderson, who began her career working for the Blank Family Foundation in 2017, was promoted to vice president, chief DEI officer. She also oversees the AMBSE DEI Council, which was established in 2020.

Joyner was promoted to vice president of marketing for the Atlanta Falcons. An Atlanta native, Joyner has been with the franchise for five years and will continue to serve as the Falcons DEI Council chair.

Along with the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AMBSE properties also include PGA TOUR Superstore, one of the country’s largest golf retailers.