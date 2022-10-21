Thursday morning, Senator Jon Ossoff officially cast his ballot for his friend and colleague, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock at the Bessie Branham Recreation Center in Kirkwood. After he voted, Senator Ossoff said to the assembled press he’s strongly supporting Senator Warnock’s reelection because of his extraordinary service to the state. Moreover, Ossoff said he did not feel the need to weigh in on Warnock’s opponent, Herschel Walker.

“I think that the contrast in the Senate race is very clear,” said Ossoff. “And Senator Warnock’s record of achievement, his commitment to getting results by working across the aisle and his character are important.”

Currently, Warnock leads Walker in the RealClearPolitics average of polls by 2.4 points.