New Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said he’s grateful to be in the City of Atlanta and to have great support from the fans. Even though the Hawks lost to the Washington Wizards 119-116 Wednesday night, Snyder says he’s finding out what makes his new team tick while the players are learning more about their new coach.

“I want to know what they’re thinking because they’ve played more together than I have coached together with them,” Snyder said. “I tried to trust them. And we all decided to trust each other.”

Trae Young and Clint Capela also spoke to the ways they are building chemistry with Snyder.

“He was talking to us constantly and just trying to get our thoughts on what’s going on in the game,” Hawks point guard Trae Young said. “We’re gonna get it right. I mean, he’s a smart guy like that.”

Lil Baby and his son exit State Farm Arena after an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks on February 28, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“Obviously he’s really into details,” said Hawks center Clint Capela. “I feel like this is how he’s trying to get to the highest level of this game. The attention to details and making sure that it becomes a habit. So I’m really confident about this coach. I definitely like his vision about the game.”

Bradley Beal had 37 points and Kyle Kuzma added 28 in the victory for the Wizards. Down the stretch, the Wizards’ physicality was too much for the Hawks to handle in the painted area. Washington outscored Atlanta 66-52 in the paint and had more second-chance points (22-15).

Friday night, the Hawks will face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.