It’s the season of giving back to others and The Atlanta Voice has created a roundup to highlight metro Atlanta givebacks for Thanksgiving and unique ways to give back to the community this holiday season.
1. The Power of PAWKids
- PAWKids – a non-profit community hub on the Westside that provides holistic resources and support to kids and families in need. The PAWkids team welcome anyone in the community with open arms and no judgement, providing meals, resources, and support to those who may not otherwise have access or the opportunity. For more information, visit https://www.pawkids.org.
2. Streetwise Thanksgiving Gathering (Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- StreetWise Georgia & The Atlanta Community Food Bank partner every month to provide pre-registered families with approximately 100 lbs. of food. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit https://streetwisegeorgia.org/get-involved/volunteer/.
3. B98.5′s Tad, Drex & Kara Stuff the Truck (Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- The trio are collecting donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix in Alpharetta Commons (4305 State Bridge Rd). For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.b985.com/fp/tad-drex-kara-stuff-truck-thanksgiving-food-drive-2023/.
4. Choice for Kids Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry (Nov. 18)
- The annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry provides families facing food insecurity the opportunity to have healthy foods to eat during the holiday. Each year, our goal is to not only provide families in need with a Thanksgiving Dinner but to also give them enough fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and groceries to last a week. This event is scheduled to be held at the Atlanta Technical College. For more information, visit https://choicesforkids.org/our-programs/annual-thanksgiving-mobile-food-pantry/.
5. Hands On Atlanta: Family Volunteer Day (Nov. 18)
- November 18, 2023, is not just any ordinary day – it’s Family Volunteer Day. Prepare to roll up your sleeves, bring your loved ones along, and join a nation-wide celebration of kindness, unity, and goodwill. To signup, visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/blog/family-volunteer-day.