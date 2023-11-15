It’s the season of giving back to others and The Atlanta Voice created a roundup to highlight metro Atlanta givebacks for Thanksgiving and unique ways to give back to the community this holiday season. Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

It’s the season of giving back to others and The Atlanta Voice has created a roundup to highlight metro Atlanta givebacks for Thanksgiving and unique ways to give back to the community this holiday season. 

Witherite Law Group will host a series of events, including its annual Turkey Giveaway, on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15 and 16 at Wayfield Foods (3050 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW Atlanta, GA, 30311), from 3-5 p.m. The firm will hand out 2,000 turkeys and thousands of dollars worth of groceries to needy families in preparation for the Thanksgiving season. Photo submitted

1.     The Power of PAWKids 

  • PAWKids – a non-profit community hub on the Westside that provides holistic resources and support to kids and families in need. The PAWkids team welcome anyone in the community with open arms and no judgement, providing meals, resources, and support to those who may not otherwise have access or the opportunity. For more information, visit https://www.pawkids.org.  

2.     Streetwise Thanksgiving Gathering (Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 

3.     B98.5′s Tad, Drex & Kara Stuff the Truck (Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) 

4.     Choice for Kids Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry (Nov. 18)  

  • The annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry provides families facing food insecurity the opportunity to have healthy foods to eat during the holiday. Each year, our goal is to not only provide families in need with a Thanksgiving Dinner but to also give them enough fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and groceries to last a week. This event is scheduled to be held at the Atlanta Technical College. For more information, visit https://choicesforkids.org/our-programs/annual-thanksgiving-mobile-food-pantry/

5.     Hands On Atlanta: Family Volunteer Day (Nov. 18) 

  • November 18, 2023, is not just any ordinary day – it’s Family Volunteer Day. Prepare to roll up your sleeves, bring your loved ones along, and join a nation-wide celebration of kindness, unity, and goodwill. To signup, visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/blog/family-volunteer-day