The Atlanta Falcons have two more games remaining in the regular season and just like on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, a 29-10 victory, they are must-win affairs.

In order for the Falcons to make the playoffs there will have to be a combination of wins, losses by the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a dash of luck.

Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson (7) helped lead Atlanta to a crucial victory over the Indianapolis Colts

The New Orleans Saints (7-8 overall) lost 30-22 at the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night setting up another golden opportunity for the Atlanta Falcons to remain in the mix for that NFC South division title. The Tampa Bay Bucs (7-7) were hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars later that afternoon. Following the Falcons victory, Atlanta head football coach was asked about a potential three-way tie at the top of the NFC South. “Nothing matters if you don’t take care of your own games,” Smith said.

Here’s exactly how things are shaping up going into the Sunday, New Year’s Eve matchups for the Falcons, Bucs and Saints.

NFC South standings:

Tampa 8-7

Atlanta 7-8

New Orleans 7-8

Carolina 2-13

Falcons need: Two wins and a lot of help.

The Falcons are playing their final two games at Chicago on Sunday (1 p.m. kickoff) and at New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Falcons (7-8 overall) are a game behind Tampa, and tied with New Orleans. One loss and the Falcons are virtually eliminated from the playoffs and contention for the NFC South title.

The Saints (7-8) are playing at the Buccaneers (8-7) on Sunday and a Saints victory paired with a Falcons victory in Chicago will have all three teams tied at 8-8 atop the NFC South.

The final week of the season will have the Falcons playing in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 7 while the Buccaneers will play in Carolina.

The Falcons will need to beat the Saints (Atlanta defeated New Orleans 24-15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26) and hope for a Tampa loss at Carolina (2-13, the worst record in the National Football League).