On Christmas Eve the Atlanta Falcons, staff, team owner Arthur Blank, and supporters got an early gift of sorts following a 29-10 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

The New Orleans Saints (7-8 overall) lost 30-22 at the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night setting up another golden opportunity for the Atlanta Falcons to remain in the mix for that NFC South division title. The Tampa Bay Bucs (7-7) were hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars later that afternoon. Asked about a potential three-way tie at the top of the NFC South, Smith said, “Nothing matters if you don’t take care of your own games.”

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (center) spoke to the media after the game about being both happy and relieved following the 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta came into the game against Indianapolis with its back up against the wall, but so did the Colts. At 8-6, Indianapolis was tied with Jacksonville and Houston atop the AFC South. Both the Falcons and Colts needed a victory to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Time after time during the game Falcons players such as Calais Campbell (1.5 sacks), Kaden Elliss, Zach Harrison (2 sacks), Jesse Bates (game-sealing interception in fourth quarter) Bijan Robinson, and tight ends Kyle Pitts (touchdown reception) and Jonnu Smith made play after play with the season on the line. Falcons on again, off again starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke continued to find receivers on third down.

On playing in a must-win game on Christmas Eve, Heinicke, who started two games on the 24th of December during his career, both were losses, said, “Third times the charm. We can enjoy our holidays with a win.”

The victory was a total team effort that included stellar special teams play from punter and NFL Man of the Year candidate Bradley Pinion. A fourth quarter punt with Atlanta ahead 23-10 stranded the Colts on their own 16 yard line. The 29 points were also a season-high for Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, a Collins Hill High School graduate, passed for 229 yards and a touchdown during the 29-10 victory over Indianapolis, Sunday. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

“Everybody was in tune in all three phases. It was a big team win,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after the game. “We have to get ready for Chicago.”

The game started like both teams’ offenses were looking to set an early tone. The Colts scored on the opening drive of the game before Atlanta answered back with a long drive that ended with a Heinicke pass to tight end Kyle Pitts for a touchdown.

With the game tied at 7 Falcons Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a field goal that would have put his team ahead. A holding penalty gave the Falcons new life. Heinicke found receiver Drake London a couple times before Koo attempted a 23-yard field goal that was good this time and gave Atlanta a 10-7 lead with 3:23 remaining in the first half.

A sack by Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss of Colts quarterback Gardener Minshew II forced a Colts punt at the two-minute warning. The Falcons would use that opportunity to pick up three more points before the half on another Koo field goal to advance its lead to 13-7.

Atlanta won the coin toss before the game started and wasted no time extending its lead to 20-7 on the opening drive of the second half. On a drive that was heavily influenced by veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s 25 yards on four carries, the Falcons found the end zone on a Tyler Allgeier’s touchdown run. Koo would add a pair of field goals from 41 yards, 35 yards and 25 yards to add to the Falcons’ lead.

Sunlight streams into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve 2023. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

What’s Next:

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Chicago to play the Bears on New Year’s Eve and will close the regular season in New Orleans a week later.