Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) appeared in Johns Creek on Thursday afternoon as primary care provider Village Medical hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of its new facility in Gwinnett County.

The practice, located inside the Walgreens on Kimball Bridge Road, is Village Medical’s first location in Johns Creek.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry joined McBath and Village Medical regional president, Mia Willhite, in commemorating the opening and touring the space.

“The great thing about Village Medical is it’s another great business that is in line with Johns Creek’s strategic core economic development mission, which is to be a center for health, innovation and wellness,” Bradberry said during his remarks. “Health is something that we take very seriously here, and so I think that [Village Medical] being located here is fantastic.”

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) (above, far left) said, “I always want to say [access to affordable health care] is your right; it’s not a privilege.”

Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice

Village Medical partners with Walgreens and private physicians to bring a slew of medical services to residents with reduced access to proper health care. The provider has opened 20 facilities across metro Atlanta alone, and operates approximately 700 locations across the United States.

“We count it as a privilege to be able to be standing here in Johns Creek and to have a clinic that truly has the space to give back so much to this community,” Willhite said. “Not only are we committed from a health equity perspective, but also committed to the space of doing what we do in a meaningful way, and doing it in a way that touches the lives of the people who live here.”

According to a press release, Village Medical’s expansion is reflective of the organization’s goal to “advance health equity” by closing gaps in primary care access. Rep. McBath said proper access to primary and preventive care is crucial for Georgians to live long, healthy lives.

“I always want to say [access to affordable health care] is your right; it’s not a privilege,” McBath said. “No parent, no hard-working Georgian, should ever be forced to choose between paying for the doctor or putting food on your table.”

McBath cited data from the Kaiser Family Foundation in her remarks, which claim a third of Georgians live in areas with a shortage of primary care facilities. The representative also said that less than a third of adults over the age of 65 reported receiving preventive care in her community.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting is just a step in the right direction, increasing access to care right here in our community in Johns Creek,” McBath said. “I’m pleased that Village Medical understands the importance of improving health care outcomes for everyone in this district, while saving federal dollars and keeping people healthier.”