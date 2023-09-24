Sunday morning, the National Football League announced that Usher Raymond IV, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter, will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Sports and Entertainment’s biggest event will air on CBS Television on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher has sold more than 23 million albums in the United States alone and over 65 million albums worldwide. With over 100 million total records sold worldwide, he is one of the best selling music artists of all time. He has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top-ten singles.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music. The beginning of this partnership took place with Rihanna headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said JAY-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher’s residency in Las Vegas has dazzled audiences with his residency in Las Vegas throughout the year. He’s also extended his residency in Paris by adding four more shows which are titled Rendez-Vous Á Paris, with these concerts taking place before his 45th birthday during Paris Fashion Week at the La Seine Musicale. Plus, he was added to The Roots Picnic earlier this year. This is a sign that he’s not slowing down anytime soon!



“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we’re excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers.”