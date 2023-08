Former President Donald J. Trump has been indicted on the following four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Each of these counts are related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and his refusal to hand over power to current President Joe Biden.

Read the full text of the indictment below: