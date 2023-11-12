There were plenty of Santa Claus/Mickey Mouse hats on guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Saturday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

ORLANDO, FL.- The saying goes, ‘It never rains in southern California’, but it does snow in central Florida. On Saturday night the snow fell over Hollywood Boulevard during the premiere of Jollywood Nights, the global entertainment company’s ode to the coming Christmas holiday, that takes place at Disney Hollywood Studios park.

One of many Christmas-themed decorations seen around Disney’sHollywood Studios, the home of Disney’s new Jollywood Nights. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

On the 100th anniversary of Disney World as a destination for fans from all around the world, Jollywood Nights allows the Christmas holiday to take a lead position in November. It’s bigger than decorations being put up around the parks, there are plenty of attractions that will be exclusive to J0llywood Nights.

Popular characters from Pixar’s movie franchise, “The Incredibles”, are going to be made available during Holidays A La Mode at Pixar Plaza. There visitors can take pictures with Edna Mode and Frozone.

At Mickey and Friends Holiday Greetings, which takes place at Animation Courtyard, there are holiday photo opportunities with classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

A saxophonist plays Christmas classics during a Jollywood Nights celebration. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

There were a number of shows taking place at two of the theaters at Disney Hollywood Studios; Theater of the Stars and Hyperion Theater. “What’s This?: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” and “Disney Holidays in Hollywood” were scheduled throughout the night with a “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!” capping the night just after midnight.

Christmas, still more than 45 days away, was in the air Saturday, Nov. 11. During a gathering of guests during a Jollywood Nights party a man in all black made his way around a room playing the saxophone. He transitioned from “This Christmas” to “All I Want for Christmas”. Disney cast members like Ms. Mary, “Mary with a y,” she said to this reporter when asked her name, were dressed for a party, complete with gowns and boas.

Back on Hollywood Blvd. couples were lining up in the middle of the street to take photos under mistletoe.

And the snow fell.