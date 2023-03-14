ORLANDO, FL. – One of the fastest rides in the history of Walt Disney World Resort is set to open next month and there are few words to describe the feeling of the moments before take off and the moment you catch your breath at the end of the ride.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is scheduled to open to the public at Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and it is like no other ride at the park. Ever.

“This attraction is special because we bring our guests into the grid,” Missy Renard, Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development told The Atlanta Voice during an onsite interview Tuesday, March 14. “They will get to ride it like they are on a motorcycle and will be digitized into the grid.”

Disney’s new Tron Lightcycle/Run attraction opens in April 2023. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The 1982 Disney sci-fi classic and thriller “Tron” and the 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy” are the inspirations for the ride. The popular neon piping on the lightcycles is ever present on the new ride. That is something people that grew up in the 80’s when the film was at its most popular and 90’s when the film began its cult status will appreciate.

Similar to how guests took part in the Avatar Flight of Passage attraction at Animal Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle/Run will put guests in a motorcycle-style position to better feel the ride.

A flight of lightcycles (pictured below) will total 14 each or seven pairs, in order for guests to ride alongside friends and family. The neon lighting on the lightcycles and throughout the ride look like scenes from both movies.

“It’s one of our most thrilling attractions and the fastest ride here at Magic Kingdom,” Alex Gonzalez, an associate with the Disney PR team said. “Who hasn’t dreamed of being inside the internet. We have all been online, but this ride takes inside the grid.”

Ready or not here we go

There is a moment when you first hop on the lightcycle and are instructed to pull down on the handles in order to secure yourself, that you are in total control. The lightcycle moves very slowly into a tunnel (picture below) and a countdown begins. That 3..2..1… moment does nothing to prepare you for what is ultimately a minute-long thrill ride.

There’s enough neon lighting throughout the ride to make Reno, Nevada jealous. The lighting will give guests the feel of being inside the grid, said Missy Renard, Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

TRON Lightcycle/Run is one of the fastest rides at any Disney World property. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Suggs

TRON Lightcycle/ Run moves quickly and has a couple of turns before bringing riders outside and then back inside the tunnel for an immediate dip. The dip might be the most fun, thrilling and scariest (in a good way) part of the ride. The first time you ride TRON Lightcycle/Run you do not see the big dip coming. I’m not certain of the second time since I have yet to get back on. I’m still processing my first ride on a lightcycle.

Who is this ride for

TRON Lightcycle/Run is for kids, teens and adults. That said, riders have to be 48 inches or taller in order to take part in the ride, according to the Walt Disney World website. All children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by someone 14 years or older. There are lockers provided for loose articles in case there isn’t anyone around to hold a wallet, cell phone or keys.

After all, everyone is going to want to try this ride.