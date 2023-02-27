Trae Young hit his patented floater as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-127 at State Farm Arena Sunday afternoon. Young had 34 points and eight assists.

“It’s great,” said Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray. “Like I continue to tell the players, we have no control over what the front office does. We’re going to continue to work and try to build as many wins as we can.”

While Brooklyn is continuing to find their momentum after trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Atlanta Hawks have won two games under interim head coach Joe Prunty.