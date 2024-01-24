Newly appointed Atlanta Housing CEO and president Terri M. Lee (above) addressed Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (seated third from left) during the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The search for a CEO for Atlanta’s 86-year-old housing governing body is finally over. Terri M. Lee was unanimously voted to uphold the vacant positions Wednesday afternoon during the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners meeting.

The meeting took place in the heart of the Atlanta University Center inside Roosevelt Hall, and further added to the link Lee has with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Lee went to college in Grambling, Louisiana, and spoke of how the pride she has in that city, and in her alma mater, Grambling State University, shows up in her work.

“This is my life’s work,” she said after the meeting and her appointment as Atlanta Housing CEO and president was made official. “I have dedicated my entire life to affordable housing. I understand what happens when you give a person opportunity and access. Growing up in Grambling, really was a family environment in a family town. I was afforded the same opportunities as many of my friends who had more economic means and whose families had better positions and jobs than my family.”

Lee said she has always been “intentional” about making sure there are even more pathways for people to secure affordable housing in Atlanta. “We have to stop bureaucratic red tape, we have to make sure we focus in on what a family needs to be housed and housed quickly,” said Lee.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the meeting and took an opportunity to speak about why Lee was a good choice for the job. “I saw a lot of resumes and names from around the nation,” Dickens said. “This is a coveted position.”

The national search for the next CEO and president began in October 2023 following the resignation of former CEO Eugene Jones, who joined the organization in 2019. Jones, who submitted his resignation in September 2023 remained in the position until December 31, 2023.

The mayor added that a big part of selecting someone locally was that, “We don’t have time for someone to learn Atlanta. There’s a great advantage in that.”

Lee was greeted by many friends and colleagues while she made her way to her seat inside Roosevelt Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Lee, who has served as Atlanta Housing COO since 2020, will definitely not have to learn her way around Atlanta. The sole finalist for its next CEO and president, according to sources familiar with the organization, Lee was the first Chief Housing Officer for Atlanta Housing and was responsible for spearheading the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan, which was to mobilize $1 billion from private and public sources to create and preserve affordable housing throughout the city.

Lee is expected to bring her vast experience to the position, having worked in Jackson, Mississippi for the city’s housing and development authority. She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Jackson State University following graduation from Grambling.

“In Atlanta Housing we will be intentional about giving families a chance to enjoy affordable housing,” Lee said. She also added that she wants to continue reaching out to the private sector about contributing to the mayor’s mission of providing 20,000 affordable units by 2030.

“I am standing before you as the incoming 20th president of Atlanta Housing,” Lee said. Jones, who also attended the meeting, said of Lee’s appointment, “You’ve made a great decision.”