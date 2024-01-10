Terri Lee (above) is the sole finalist for the vacant Atlanta Housing CEO opportunity. Photo provided by City of Atlanta

The search for a CEO for Atlanta’s 86-year-old housing governing body is now down to one.

Terri Lee, who has served as Atlanta Housing Authority (AHA) COO since 2020, is the sole finalist for its next CEO, according to sources familiar with the organization. Lee was the first Chief Housing Officer for AHA and was responsible for spearheading the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan, which was to mobilize $1 billion from private and public sources to create and preserve affordable housing throughout the city.

The search for a CEO began in October 2023 following the resignation of former CEO Eugene Jones, who joined the organization in 2019. Jones, who submitted his resignation in September 2023 remained in the position until December 31.

Lee is expected to bring vast amounts of experience to the position, having worked in Jackson, Mississippi for the city’s housing and development authority. She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Jackson State University following her graduation from Grambling State University.

A resolution confirming Lee as the sole finalist will be on the agenda during the Atlanta Housing Authority meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24.