On Friday June 9th, the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and the College Park Skyhawks unveiled a newly-renovated Good Neighbor Club at the legendary College Park Auditorium. Alongside College Park brass, Hawks players and Skyhawks alum Bruno Fernando and Jalen Johnson were joined by Hawks alum Charlie Criss.

The Good Neighbor Club is an initiative that encapsulates education and basketball to make a difference in Metro Atlanta Communities. Previously, the Hawks and State Farm have previously teamed up to open seven additional Good Neighbor Clubs in locations such as: William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Bessie Branham in Decatur, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, Welcome All Park in South Fulton and Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta.

“We are proud to partner with State Farm and the College Park Skyhawks to unveil our ninth Good Neighbor Club in College Park,” said Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Jon Babul. “We believe that this newly renovated space at the College Park Auditorium shows our continued commitment to the community as we aim to provide the area’s youth with resources to help them grow and succeed in their personal and professional lives.”

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson speaks to reporters at the College Park Auditorium in College Park, Ga on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

According to the Hawks, the College Park Auditorium was selected as the newest location for the ninth Good Neighbor Club due to its strong ties to the College Park community and the inclusion of the College Park Skyhawks as part of the unveiling.

“Being a ‘good neighbor’ is about supporting one another and investing in our communities,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Senior Vice President. “Through our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and the College Park Skyhawks, together we’ve been able to bring Good Neighbor Clubs to youth across Atlanta, and we’re excited to add College Park to the list. We’re grateful for another opportunity to positively impact our community in a meaningful way.”

“The Good Neighbor Club is an undeniable asset for our city. We are very appreciative of the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and the College Park Skyhawks’ continued partnership with College Park as we continue to build the community we deserve,” said City of College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom. “Our youth will benefit from this investment for years to come.”