Uptown Atlanta is located adjacent to the Lindbergh Center MARTA station.

Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

A barbershop and kickboxing gym are the next establishments in line to open locations in Uptown Atlanta.

The 47-acre mixed-use development brings on its next two tenants in the midst of a redevelopment phase initiated by Rubenstein Partners, a Philadelphia-based private equity fund manager that acquired the property in 2019.

“As we round out Uptown’s retail mix, we are focused on bringing in homegrown concepts from Atlanta’s very best,” said George Banks, founder of Uptown Atlanta’s retail leasing partner, Revel, in a statement. “The Commodore and Roundhouse Kickboxing will bring a dynamic energy to the development and strategically diversify Uptown’s retail and restaurant experience to serve the office component and the thousands of apartments and homes that surround the property.”

Located steps away from the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station, Uptown Atlanta is home to almost 1 million square feet of office space and an additional 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The development is also located minutes away from state Route 400 and Interstate-85 by car and will intersect community walking trails PATH400, the South Fork Trail and the BeltLine once construction is complete.

Plans to update the former Lindbergh City Center were announced to begin in 2021, with developers investing more than $160 million into revitalizing the retail destination over the past two years.

Roundhouse Kickboxing will take up 3,750 square feet in a unit facing Piedmont Road and will serve as the business’s third location in greater Atlanta. The facility will feature space to host high-intensity fitness classes as well as in-house locker rooms and showers.

The Commodore, a local barbershop chain currently operating three locations around metro Atlanta, will face the district’s Main Street and is expected to open its doors later this year.

Roundhouse Kickboxing is slated to open at the beginning of 2024.