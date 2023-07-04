Five Points MARTA station on the Forsyth Street, SW side. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) public art program Artbound announces the selection of four artists for the creation of eight mosaics to be installed on the platform levels at Five Points Station.

The mosaics will serve as both navigational aids and visually striking art pieces.

The artists, selected from a pool of over 150 candidates, will bring their creative vision and unique perspectives to the Northbound, Southbound, Eastbound and Westbound platforms at Five Points. Over the next six weeks, the artists will finalize their concept designs, with the installation phase taking approximately one year.

The artists and their hometowns:

Nick Benson (Atlanta)

Tom Davii (Atlanta)

Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya (Brooklyn based, originally Atlanta)

Sasha Primo (Buenos Aires)

“We are delighted to showcase the incredible talents of these artists at Five Points,” said Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga. “Each station rehabilitation project will receive a new public artwork, and as our hub station, Five Points will become a beacon of creativity and inspiration. We encourage everyone to look forward to further artistic additions with upcoming concourse and plaza level improvements.”

Five Points Station is the largest and busiest rail station in the MARTA system, and the connecting point for all four rail lines, the North/South (Red and Gold) and East/West Lines (Green and Blue). The artwork will create a landmark within Five Points and give riders a sense of pride and excitement about MARTA and the City of Atlanta.

This art installation is part of station upgrades at Five Points that include train platform, lighting, and aesthetic improvements and is part of a larger systemwide Station Rehabilitation Program designed to enhance safety and customer experience at all MARTA’s 38 rail stations.

To learn more visit itsmarta.com