Welcome to The Atlanta Voice last-minute gift guide!

Times get hectic and demands for your time come by the sleigh load during the holiday season, so we are making it easy for you by considering the gifts below. Most of them are sourced from Atlanta retailers, so feel good about supporting local businesses.

Happy holidays and a prosperous New Year!

Indulge in Gourmet Popcorn

Besides the numerous delectable combinations of fresh popcorn such as the very popular “Harmony” mix with caramel and cheddar cheese owner Amy Tyler concocts, Indulge also has two-gallon Christmas tins that can be filled with up to three flavors so everyone wins. They are also offering gift sets including popcorn, premium chocolates, hot cocoa, candy canes, and dipped pretzels. Visit their Krog City Market location so you can build your own set. Order online or at Indulge’s physical location and get it poppin’! They’re in Atlanta! Go here: Indulgepopcorn.com at Krog Street Market

City Winery Holiday Gift Basket

City Winery has multiple locations throughout the US and for good reason. They provide an intimate experience featuring some of the hottest soul, jazz, folk, and R&B acts in the country, coupled with top-notch food and beverage table service. Of course, wine is their thing straight from their vintages, so this gift basket including two bottles of wine, coffee prepared in house, dry good items, a holiday card, and free shipping will jazz things up. Also consider a gift card that’s perfect for any wine enthusiast loving the live shows. Oh! And Jon B, Anthony David, Raheem Devaughn, Chrisette Michele, Howard Hewett and Bilal are just a few of the amazing acts coming upcoming up. They’re in Atlanta! Go here: City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market

BM Franklin & Co. Custom Hats

Like their many celebrity clients, consider yourself royalty and wear a customized crown handcrafted at BM Franklin & Co. Originally based in New York City, this renowned trendsetter of haberdashery has a successful location in Atlanta’s Buckhead District and recently has a second store in Ponce City Market. Set up a custom fitting appointment and standout from the rest in style. Rest assured, a hat from Mr. Franklin will be the talk of any event you step in. They’re in Atlanta: Bmfranklinco.com and Ponce City Market

The Village Retail has it all on the second floor of the always bustling Ponce City Market. Photo courtesy of Carol Lee Rose

The Village Retail

How about a one-stop shopping experience to support Black-owned companies to your holiday shopping while supporting the community? The Village Retail has it all on the second floor of the always bustling Ponce City Market, everything from clothes to candles, cologne, toys, jewelry, and more are collectively in one store. Plus they have gift cards! (And the Black-owned Bar Vegan of the Pinky Cole Slutty Vegan franchise are on the same level for the win.) They’re in Atlanta! Go here: The Village Retail at Ponce City Market

Savoir Faire Smell Goods

Atlanta-based musician, influencer and entrepreneur Chris Classic hand blends, bottles and boxes his line of Savoir Faire unisex fragrances inspired by the Diaspora that are “authentic, bold and yet extremely sensual” so that his city and beyond can smell amazing. Visit the site for other products as well, including candles, eyewear, clothing, and more. It’s in Atlanta! Go here: Savoirfaire.store and The Village Retail

Meat Sweats BBQ Spritz. Photo submitted

Meat Sweats BBQ Spritz

Know someone who loves to get their barbecue on? Meat Sweats is changing the grilling game with three signature spritz recipes for pork, chicken, and beef—”Hog Wash,” “Bird Bath,” and “Bull Spritz” respectively—to guarantee the even distribution of flavor, moisture, and even appearance for meats and vegetables, through their included spray bottle application. Go online: Meatsweatsusa.com

Well Vested with Orvis Yep! It’s winter season and vests are in, so why not rock a Waxed Down Puffer Vest that’s crafted to combat various inclement elements while still looking fly? ORVIS knows the outdoors, so rest assured, this is a confidence booster for layering up and dealing with whatever Mother Nature has in store. It’s in Atlanta! Go here: Orvis in Atlanta and Orvis.

High-End Chicago City Travel Kit

Know someone who loves to travel? There is a high-end fashion Atlanta store called ANT/DOTE selling this Chicago City Kit by Aesop which features nine travel-sized amenities including herb-based skin products to keep them feeling fresh, including a geranium leaf body cleanser, parsley seed anti-oxidant facial toner, and more. It may be named after the Windy City, but you get it in ATL. It’s in Atlanta! Go here: ANT/DOTE

PlaneAire offers a reusable zip-top packet that includes a trio of TSA-sized amenities, including essential-oil based travel-size wipes; alcohol-based hand sanitizer coming in 11 blends such as sandalwood; and surface and air mist cleaner. Photo submitted

Travel Essentials by PlaneAire

Any globetrotters in your friends and family circle? If it’s all about meaningful gifts, this reusable zip-top packet comes with a trio of TSA-sized amenities, including essential-oil based travel-size wipes; alcohol-based hand sanitizer coming in 11 blends such as sandalwood; and surface and air mist cleaner. They even have eight complimentary, personalized sticker messages that come with this gift delivering a thoughtful “Bon Voyage”! Go Online: Planeaire.com