The United Negro College Fund Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
U.S. Senator Raphael G. Warnock, U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, dozens of dignitaries, celebrities, educators and Atlanta’s business community chipped in to raise $2 million in scholarship funds Saturday night!
Mistress of Ceremonies, Tamron Hall, greets Billye and Hank Aaron at the 36th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Started by the late Hank Aaron, wife Billye, and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, the Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball benefits students attending thirteen private HBCUs in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are served by this premiere philanthropic effort.
Actor Timon Kyle Durrett was the master of ceremonies. Clark Atlanta student Caylin Carter and Morehouse College student William Murphy each received north of $160,000 of scholarship support from the United Negro College Fund.
UNCF Atlanta’s website. A mind is a terrible thing to waste! Here’s the photo gallery!
Publisher of The Atlanta Voice, Janis L. Ware is joined by the President of The Atlanta Voice, James Washington, at the 39th UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his daughter Bailey attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Dr. Patrice Basanta-Henry, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Jeezy, Frank Ski and guests attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Billye Subers Aaron attends the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds sings onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Jermaine Dupri, The 58th Mayor of Atlanta, Shirley Franklin, and a guest attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Morris Brown President Dr. Kevin James and a guest attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Jamal H. Bryant, James Washington and a guest attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Actor Timon Kyle Durrett speaks onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) The 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, waves to the crowd during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Kenny Burns and Jermaine Dupri attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Democratic Strategist and Consultant Tharon Johnson and Dr. Chynna Steele Johnson attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock delivers a speech during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Former Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre, UNCF scholarship honoree Caylin Carter and James Ivory Smith attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Actress Jasmine Burke attends the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Actor Timon Kyle Durrett speaks onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Bianca Blades attends the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Frank Ski delivers a speech during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Nichole Thompson and Meredith Y. Lilly attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and UNCF President Michael Lomax greet U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) United Negro College Fund scholarship recepient and Clark Atlanta University Student Caylin Carter delivers a speech during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Matthew Wesley Williams, President of the Interdenominational Theological Center attends the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Nichole Thompson, Meredith Y. Lilly and Odie Donald II attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock delivers a speech during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Odie Donald II and Mohammed Balla attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Michael Lomax, Chief Executive Officer of the United Negro College Fund looks on as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers a speech onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Bianca Blades attends the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Michael Lomax, Chief Executive Officer of the United Negro College Fund looks on as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers a speech onstage during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
