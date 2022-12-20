The United Negro College Fund Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

U.S. Senator Raphael G. Warnock, U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, dozens of dignitaries, celebrities, educators and Atlanta’s business community chipped in to raise $2 million in scholarship funds Saturday night!

Mistress of Ceremonies, Tamron Hall, greets Billye and Hank Aaron at the 36th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Started by the late Hank Aaron, wife Billye, and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, the Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball benefits students attending thirteen private HBCUs in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are served by this premiere philanthropic effort.

Actor Timon Kyle Durrett was the master of ceremonies. Clark Atlanta student Caylin Carter and Morehouse College student William Murphy each received north of $160,000 of scholarship support from the United Negro College Fund.

UNCF Atlanta serves the following institutions:

Georgia

South Carolina

Tennessee

For more information, please visit UNCF Atlanta’s website. A mind is a terrible thing to waste! Here’s the photo gallery!