Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 on Saturday night. East Atlanta’s own Jaylen Brown added 24 points.

Trae Young had 35 points and 13 assists for the Hawks, which could not maintain momentum following back-to-back wins at Washington. The Hawks remain eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder acknowledged there were defensive breakdowns throughout the game.

“We have a tendency to over help when the ball is coming towards us,” Snyder said. “And you’re not going to be able to impact that play, and you have to drift back to your man. So I think like I said, I think there’s gonna be a lot of games that provide us opportunities to get better. And this is, this is a big one.”

With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Marcus Smart and Trae Young got into a tussle under the basket. After a lengthy review, Smart and Young were each assessed technical fouls. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart was thrown out of the game.

Young said he didn’t know why he was given a technical foul.

Monday, the Hawks take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.