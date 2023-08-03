The Pathfinder’s well-received makeover in 2022 led the way to significant upgrades in design, features, power, and accommodations. The Street Lines review of the 2023 Rock Creek edition made it evident this vehicle was one of the top SUVs for the year. This time around, we got to experience the second of five trims­­—Platinum 4WD edition—which is geared for those demanding a more upscale, pampering version compared to the more rugged, off-road approach of the Rock Creek. The other three are the S, SV, SL, with the Platinum being the top of the line.

Photos courtesy of Nissan.

Platinum’s regal status of the series is justified with numerous standouts including the vibrant 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, leather seating with the front two having ventilation, tri-zone climate control, powered steering wheel with tilt, head-up display, an extra USB port, a home-style 120-volt power outlet, rain-sensing windshield wipers, remote engine start, intelligent around-view monitor, traffic sign recognition, and hands-free power liftgate. The 20-inch wheels, LED lighting package, roof rails, and panoramic moonroof certainly please the eye as well. Options such as the second row’s captain chairs, removable center console, and lighting package featuring illuminated kick plates come recommended.

Under the hood, there is a sufficient 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine peaking at 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque with a nine-speed transmission, and as expected, stellar handling with the 4WD enhancement.

Nissan has done an impressive job with the legendary Pathfinder, and with five options to choose from including the luxurious Platinum, any SUV enthusiast will be surely satisfied.

Fuel Economy: 20 city/25 highway/22 combined.

Price: $49,870 ($54,050 with Captain Chairs Package, carpeted floor mats, Lighting Package, two-tone paint, and LED fog lamps)

For more information, visit Nissanusa.com.