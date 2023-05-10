The Pathfinder has been an iconic SUV trim since its inception years ago, and to maintain its status, Nissan has created some new variations to wow its market. The Rock Creek edition’s 2023 debut brings a focus on encouraging multiple passengers to seek thrills no matter the landscape and weather.

At first look, Rock Creek’s exterior is a head turner with its welcomingly aggressive styling specific to the outdoors with a black tubular roof rack, Class-II hitch package maxing 6,000 pounds of towing, the trim’s signature branding enhanced with orange highlights, stylish fascias, LED fog lights, and “V-motion” grille with mesh insert. The all-terrain 18-inch wheels complete beadlock-styled design assists with traction and reduces rough rides especially during off-roading encased in all-terrain tires steered with four-wheel drive capability for optimal maneuvering. We also loved the stealthy color combination of dark “2T red” with the black roof.

The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the ground-up. Every inch of the vehicle was carefully designed to convey a sense of strength and capability with a strong front face, wide stance, blister fenders and a shorter front overhang (versus the previous design).

Under the hood sits a 3.5-liter, six-cylinder engine pushing up to 295 horsepower and 270 pound-foot of torque for an impressive response. The drive is further enhanced by a nine-speed automatic transmission, seven terrain modes, off-road suspension, an intelligent around view monitor, and numerous safety applications to ease the mind.

Up to seven passengers will appreciate the spacious interior featuring water-repellent leatherette seating, second-row captains chairs that recline, a removeable center console, tri-zone climate control, and a wi-fi hotspot to keep everyone connected. The driver gets pampered as well, thanks to the Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility, eight-inch color screen display, remote engine start, and ProPilot Assist to make cruise control and steering a pleasure to name a few embellishments.

Combining all the features, the ability to take on inclement driving conditions, and the impressive styling at a reasonable price at approximately $45K, the Rock Creek is a fine addition to the Pathfinder legacy and any adventurous family’s garage.

Fuel Economy: 20 city/23 highway/21 combined

Price: 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek 4WD is $45,820 MSRP

For more information, visit nissanusa.com.