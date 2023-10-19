Thursday morning, attorney Sidney Powell plead guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with election administration. Powell avoids a trial that is set to begin October 23rd. As part of the plea agreement, Powell will be sentenced to 6 years of probation, must pay a $6,000 fine, a $2,700 restitution to the state of Georgia, and must testify truthfully against other co-conspirators, including Donald Trump. She also must write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

Powell and other allies of former President Donald Trump were allegedly involved in the copying of the election equipment in Coffee County — which is home to 43,000 people and voted overwhelmingly for Trump — as part of a wider effort to access voting equipment in several states, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas in the long-running lawsuit over Georgia’s voting machines.

During Powell’s appearance in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Judge Scott McAfee asked her: “Are you pleading guilty today because you agree that there is a sufficient factual basis, that there are enough facts, that support this plea of guilty?”

“I do,” she answered.

Powell laid out different conspiracies that involved Venezuela, Cuba and China. Plus, unfounded George Soros, Hugo Chávez and the Clintons, while baselessly claiming that voting machines had flipped millions of votes.

Powell is expected to testify against Trump. Trump is charged with thirteen felonies, including one count of racketeering, related to his alleged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia. Trump has been painted as “the boss” of a criminal enterprise. RICO statutes typically require 2-3 “predicate acts” be committed by each of the charged defendants.