U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were joined by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and a host of State legislators marched in the East Point Juneteenth parade Saturday morning.

Warnock delivered the keynote speech in which he called for the patrons to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming primary runoff elections and in the November midterms.

“And so Juneteenth reminds us that democracy is not a noun. It is a verb and freedom is our ongoing project,” Warnock said. “And it is our obligation and our responsibility to keep fighting for that freedom. E Pluribus Unum: out of many one. That is the covenant we have with one another as an American people the realization of that covenant only happens when all of us have a voice.”

Georgia, along with seventeen other states have recognized Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Monday is when many businesses, the federal government and those states will officially recognize it.

Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jen Jordan pledged to protect the rights of voters and defend democracy.

“We’ve seen with the January 6 committee, just how close we came from people basically taking that away because they care more about power than the people,” Jordan said. “Let me be clear: when I’m Attorney General, that’s not the way it’s going to be.”

Also in the parade was actor Louis Gossett Jr, East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingram, entrepreneur Robbie Montgomery, and the Tri-Cities High School Marching Band.