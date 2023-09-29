Bail bondsman Scott Hall, 59, pleaded guilty on the five charges levied against him including his one charge under Georgia’s RICO statute. Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Under the plea agreement Hall be sentenced to five years of probation. Moreover, Hall will “testify truthfully in this case and all further proceedings,” according to the plea deal. Hall also said he “aided, abetted and encouraged” Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell in the takeover of the Coffee County Election machines that belonged to Dominion Voting Systems.

“Ultimately I do agree and find that there is a sufficient factual basis for the charges, and I find this guilty plea to be knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently entered,” said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Hall will testify in the trial against Chesebro and Powell on Oct. 23.