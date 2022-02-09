LOS ANGELES — The Peach State is well-represented at this year’s Super Bowl! Taking the field at SoFi Stadium will be the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Famously, Rams head coach Sean McVay grew up in Brookhaven. McVay was the 2003 high school player of the year at Marist, beating out future Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the award. Quarterback Matthew Stafford of course was traded to Los Angeles this season in hopes of delivering the Lombardi Trophy to the City of Angels.

Rams with Georgia ties

Head coach Sean McVay (Marist School)

Assistant Coach Thomas Brown (University of Georgia)

Offensive Assistant Coach Nick Jones (University of Georgia)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (University of Georgia)

Running back Sony Michel (University of Georgia)

Linebacker Leonard Floyd (University of Georgia/Dodge County High)

Cornerback Grant Haley (The Lovett School)

Linebacker Ernest Jones (Ware County High)

Offensive Lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (McEachern High)

Cincinnati Bengals’ C.J. Uzomah (87) makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders’ Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The unheralded Cincinnati Bengals are making their first appearance in the NFL’s biggest game since Super Bowl XXIII in 1988. Viewers should watch for tight end C.J. Uzomah and defensive lineman Cam Sample.

First, Uzomah is from Suwanee and starred at North Gwinnett High School before building a legacy at Auburn and later with the Bengals. Meanwhile, Sample was born in Snellville and starred at Shiloh High.

Bengals with Georgia ties

Tight end C.J. Uzomah (North Gwinnett High)

Defensive Lineman Cam Sample (Shiloh High)

Offensive Lineman D’Ante Smith (Grovetown High)

Offensive Lineman Lamont Gaillard (University of Georgia)*

Offensive Lineman Trey Hill (University of Georgia/Houston County High)

Running back Elijah Holyfield (University of Georgia/Woodward Academy/son of Evander Holyfield)*

*Indicates player is on practice squad (not active for games)