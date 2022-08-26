NBA star Blake Griffin and multi-nominated Grammy Award artist Rick Ross took in the golf action at the PGA TOUR’s final event of the season, the TOUR Championship at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Griffin and Ross mixed and mingled with fans, took photos with top PGA TOUR players including Tony Finau and Max Homa and enjoyed Round 2 from the tournament’s top hospitality venues.

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s golf at East Lake. Currently, Scottie Scheffler is leading with a score of -19 heading into the third round. In second place is Xander Schauffele with a score of -17 and in third place, Arizona State alum Jon Rahm is -13.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets NBA player, watches play on the first tee box during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Tony Finau and Brooklyn Nets NBA player, Blake Griffin, is seen on the range together during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Musician, Rick Ross, and Brooklyn Nets player, Blake Griffin, are seen on the 10th tee box during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

