NBA star Blake Griffin and multi-nominated Grammy Award artist Rick Ross took in the golf action at the PGA TOUR’s final event of the season, the TOUR Championship at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Griffin and Ross mixed and mingled with fans, took photos with top PGA TOUR players including Tony Finau and Max Homa and enjoyed Round 2 from the tournament’s top hospitality venues.
Tickets are still available for this weekend’s golf at East Lake. Currently, Scottie Scheffler is leading with a score of -19 heading into the third round. In second place is Xander Schauffele with a score of -17 and in third place, Arizona State alum Jon Rahm is -13.
