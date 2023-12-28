U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones has approved new Georgia congressional and state legislative districts likely to retain Republican majorities. It will likely protect Republican majorities in Georgia’s Statehouse. Here is his ruling regarding Georgia’s new Legislative maps.
