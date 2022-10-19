Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) shakes hands with Republican candidate Herschel Walker prior to the Nexstar Georgia Senate Debate at District Live at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Photo by Greg Nash/The Hill/Nexstar)

In Savannah, Georgia, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker debated incumbent U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock on Friday, October 14, 2022. We caught up with Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson and former Mayor of Savannah, Otis Johnson. Additionally, we spoke to Herschel Walker as he departed Plant Riverside.

Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...