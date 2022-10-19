In Savannah, Georgia, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker debated incumbent U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock on Friday, October 14, 2022. We caught up with Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson and former Mayor of Savannah, Otis Johnson. Additionally, we spoke to Herschel Walker as he departed Plant Riverside.
Itoro Umontuen
Itoro Umontuen