ATLANTA – Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they are giving local entrepreneurs the opportunity to ‘Pull Up & Pitch’ their business ideas from 10 AM until 1 PM on Saturday, November 11th at State Farm Arena. The ‘Pull Up & Pitch’ program is presented by The Black Girl Ventures Foundation (BGV) and the NBA Foundation and is open to all US-based registered Black & Brown Founders, small business owners and entrepreneurs. The mission of Black Girl Ventures Foundation is to provide Black/Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.

More than 100 entrepreneurs will be given the chance to pitch their business in a fast-paced, question-and-answer competition. As part of this event, the participants will have 60 seconds to deliver an elevator pitch to access grants that will help grow their businesses on the spot.

A version of the iconic Atlanta Hawks logo is displayed inside State Farm Arena on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The logo was created by ultilizing 404 pounds of aluminium cans in an effort to promote zero waste and sustanibility. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“We are excited to continue using our platform to support Atlanta’s minority-owned businesses and allow them to ‘shoot their shot’ to grow their business immediately,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani. “We feel that teaming up with The Black Girl Ventures Foundation and the NBA Foundation for this one-day competition will be a fun way to inspire and support the next generation of entrepreneurs and founders.”

The first round of competition will feature Hawks Ventures Vice President Felipe Arias and Camye Mackey and, EVP and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena as panelists. In their role, they will be integral to selecting who goes on to make it to the second and final round of competition. The finalists will pitch their ideas to The Black Girl Ventures Foundation CEO Omi Bell and Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Culinary Officer Chef G. Garvin. The top three entrepreneurs will win money and official Hawks merchandise courtesy of the Hawks Shop.

“The purpose of ‘Pull Up & Pitch’ is to normalize business pitching for all entrepreneurs/business owners/creatives by lowering the barrier for feedback and access to capital,” said Bell. “We are excited to collaborate with the Atlanta Hawks and the NBA Foundation to create authentic community engagement that supports the innovations being created by Atlanta residents.”

Entrepreneurs, founders and small business owners that are interested in participating in Pull Up & Pitch competition can RSVP at this link.