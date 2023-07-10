NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival has long since outgrown the music festival roots, as it now currently embodies American and international Black Culture. However, if the activations are any indication, the activities inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center are still family friendly!

Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield promoted Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” while the Snowman, Jeezy, promoted his forthcoming book, “Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.”

Personality Jessie Woo kept the vibes going on the Essence Stage while Rico Nasty and Ginuwine performed at the Coca-Cola Stage.

Check out the images from the events throughout the week!

Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Justin Simien speak onstage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Beatrice Dixon, CEO of The Honey Pot Co (left) and Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics (right), appear onstage during Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Chief of Staff and Diasporic Engagement with ESSENCE Ventures, speak during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is interviewed during Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Essence Ventures Chief Revenue Officer, Pauline Malcolm-Thornton, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Quvenzhané Wallis attends Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Anthony Hamilton attends the Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ginuwine performs on the Coca-Cola stage during Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

The 62nd Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Actor LaKeith Stanfield speaks during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Angie Martinez is interviewed during Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, Tameka Harper, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield speak onstage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trenton Ray Thomas aka T-Ray The Violinist performs during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

God-is Rivera, Chief Content Officer, ESSENCE Ventures speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jessie Woo leads a dialogue during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ashley Oliver, Senior People and Culture Director, ESSENCE Ventures during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ashley Oliver, Senior People and Culture Director with ESSENCE Ventures speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Actress Rosario Dawson speaks onstage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Chelsea Sanders speaks onstage Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Michael Barclay II, Executive Vice President of Experiential, ESSENCE Ventures, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Sherri Shepherd speaks during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Sherri Shepherd and Patricia L. Lewis speak during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

CMO of Essence Ventures, Erika Bennett, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Justin Simien and Angelique Roche speak onstage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Chief of Staff and Diasporic Engagement with ESSENCE Ventures, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jessie Woo leads a dialogue during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Justin Simien, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Rosario Dawson speak during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Rico Nasty performs during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Actresses Tiffany Haddish and Rosario Dawson speak onstage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Actress Rosario Dawson speaks during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Actress Tiffany Haddish arrives on stage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Angelique Roche speaks onstage during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Justin Simien crack jokes during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Vice President, Product & Innovation at Essence, Andy Toh, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Rico Nasty performs during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Vice President of ESSENCE Festival of Culture™, Hakeem Holmes, speaks during the opening press conference of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Patricia L. Lewis speaks during Day Two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

